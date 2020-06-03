Kanazaki underwent a test on Monday and the positive result was confirmed a day later. He is reported to be receiving treatment in a local hospital. There were no immediate reports on his condition.
Top-flight soccer leagues have already resumed in Germany and South Korea after global sport was shuttered during the pandemic.
___
