“Gio sent a text straight to my oldest son.” van Bronckhorst said Tuesday, referring to his son Jake. “It’s a special moment for both of us. I know Gio his whole life. We visited him 1 1/2 years ago, watched one of the Dortmund games. I’ve been in contact with his dad, Claudio. We’re still good friends so, hopefully, he can come to the games as well.”