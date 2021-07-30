Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.
Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.
Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.
Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.
NEW YORK CITY FC 4, CREW 1
NEW YORK — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat Columbus.
Valentín Castellanos, Keaton Parks and Santiago Rodríguez also scored for NYCFC (8-5-2). Pedro Santos scored on a penalty kick for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.