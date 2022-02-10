Nantes will face last year’s runner-up Monaco while the other semifinal in early March pits fourth-tier Versailles against high-flying Nice.
Nantes was once a powerhouse in French soccer and celebrated winning its third cup in 2000 and its eighth league title the following year.
The club has won nothing since but coach Antoine Kombouare, a former Nantes defender, has brought much-needed stability back to the club.
Nice knocked out cup holder Paris Saint-Germain on penalty kicks and followed up by routing Marseille 4-1 in the quarters.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports