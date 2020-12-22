The first deciding factor if teams are level at the end of the season is head-to-head record, then goal difference and then goals scored.

Also, Juventus and Napoli have played a match less than the rest of Serie A.

Napoli was issued a 3-0 loss and one-point penalty for not showing up at Juventus on Oct. 4 because of coronavirus cases.

Last month, the FIGC court of appeal upheld the league’s ruling that Napoli did not have a valid reason for missing the fixture and should have followed the existing COVID-19 protocol, which was accepted by all clubs before the season.

The Italian league’s protocol for coronavirus cases is the same as UEFA rules. If a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper, the game can go ahead.

Napoli at the time had just two players who were positive for COVID-19 but argued it had been ordered not to travel by the local health authority.

