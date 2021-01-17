If Antonio Conte beats his former team, Inter would move top on goal difference ahead of Milan’s match at Cagliari on Monday.
In Naples, Gennaro Gattuso’s team got off to a brilliant start as Insigne scored in the fifth minute.
Fiorentina had chances and hit the crossbar but Napoli was clinical with its opportunities.
Diego Demme doubled Napoli’s lead in the 36th following a classic counterattack and Insigne set up Hirving Lozano for the third two minutes later. The match was all but over when Piotr Zieliński added another on the stroke of halftime.
Insigne doubled his tally with a second-half penalty after Tiémoué Bakayoko was tripped by Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli.
Substitute Matteo Politano capped a dominating Napoli performance in the final minute.
