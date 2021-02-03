Ospina made a series of saves against Colombia teammates Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Ospina said. “It’s special for us to be Colombians playing in one of the best leagues in the world.”

The winner will face either Juventus or Inter Milan. Juventus won the first leg 2-1 on Tuesday with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The second legs are scheduled for next week.

The final is on May 19.

Napoli beat Juventus in a penalty shootout during last season’s pandemic-delayed final.

Atalanta led Serie A in scoring last season, when it also reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

