Napoli came into the match with momentum after a week which saw it beat Serie A leader Juventus in the league and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

And it was 2-0 up within 16 minutes following goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Eljif Elmas. The 20-year-old Elmas burst into tears after scoring his first goal for the club.

However, former Napoli forward Fabio Quagliarella reduced the deficit in the 26th minute with a spectacular volley.

Both sides had goals ruled out before another former Napoli player, Manolo Gabbiadini, leveled with a penalty in the 73rd after visiting defender Kostas Manolas fouled Quagliariella.

New signing Diego Demme restored Napoli’s lead seven minutes from time and fellow substitute Dries Mertens sealed the result in stoppage time.

