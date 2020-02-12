Christian Eriksen almost leveled late on, with what would have been his first goal since joining Inter from Tottenham, but his effort was deflected narrowly wide of the left post.

Inter had only lost once to Italian opposition this season — to Juventus in the league — and is top of Serie A. Napoli is 11th in the table but had beaten Italian Cup holder Lazio in the quarterfinals.

AD

AD

Napoli will host Inter in the second leg on March 5.

Inter has won the Italian Cup seven times, with its last triumph coming in 2011. Napoli won the last of its five Italian Cup trophies in 2014.

AC Milan plays Juventus in the other semifinal. The first leg is on Thursday at San Siro before the return match in Turin on March 4.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports