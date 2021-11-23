Mukhtar was left alone along the right side and he cut back at the top of the 18-yard box past several defenders to get an open shooting lane for Nashville’s first lead.
Jhonder Cádiz capped the scoring with a stoppage-time goal.
Daryl Dike headed in a corner kick for Orlando in the 14th minute as Nashville allowed a goal in the opening 20 minutes for the fifth straight match. Mukhtar tied it in the 21st on a deflected shot from distance.
