Fans were allowed in the stands for the game, but at a reduced capacity because of local regulations in Texas. Although 5,100 were allowed, the crowd appeared much smaller.
Nashville was without coach Gary Smith for the game because of COVID-19 testing results. Although he ultimately tested negative, it was too late for him to make the trip for the game.
Players from both teams and the officials took a knee when the national anthem was played before the game.
MLS is playing an abbreviated season in local markets following the MLS is Back tournament, which was played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World. The Portland Timbers defeated Orlando City in the championship match on Tuesday night.
Because the group stage of the tournament counted toward the regular season, Dallas and Nashville were behind the other teams. They will play each other three total times, with the second game set for Sunday at Toyota Stadium.
