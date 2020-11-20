Dax McCarty, who played in his 24 MLS playoff games, made it 3-0 in the 57th.
REVOLUTION 2, IMPACT 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to lift New England past Montreal.
New England advanced in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Union on the road Tuesday night in the first round.
Carles Gil volleyed home his first goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring for New England. Romell Quioto tied it in the 61st minute, heading in a free kick.
