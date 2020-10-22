The Revolution are 7-6-7 in Eastern Conference games. New England is third in the MLS giving up only 19 goals.
The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dax McCarty leads Nashville SC with three assists. Hany Mukhtar has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.
Teal Bunbury has six goals and one assist for New England. Tajon Buchanan has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
New England: 5-3-2, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Hany Mukhtar (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).
New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
