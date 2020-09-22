DC United is 2-4-5 in Eastern Conference games. DC United ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals led by Ola Kamara with two.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dax McCarty leads Nashville SC with three assists. has one goal over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.
Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United this year. has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 3-4-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.7 assists, four shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
DC United: 1-4-5, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.3 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Randall Leal (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).
DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
