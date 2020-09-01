Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-8-3 in home matches. Orlando City SC averaged 1.3 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.