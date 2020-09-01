Orlando City SC (4-2-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (2-4-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami CF 1-0, Nashville SC hosts Orlando City SC.

Nashville SC takes the field for the eighth game in franchise history. Nashville SC has has been outscored 8-4 through its first seven games of MLS play.

Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-8-3 in home matches. Orlando City SC averaged 1.3 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.