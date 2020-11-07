Nashville SC is 4-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Nashville SC is the MLS leader giving up only 20 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller has 10 goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has four goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.
Randall Leal has three goals and four assists for Nashville SC. Daniel Rios has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).
Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.