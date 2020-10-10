Nashville SC is 1-4-3 in road games. Nashville SC is 3-2-0 in games decided by one goal.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has four goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City. Russell has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.
Dax McCarty has one goal and three assists for Nashville SC this year. Daniel Rios has two goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Matt Besler (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Luis Martins (injured).
Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).
