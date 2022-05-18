Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

Placeholder while article actions load

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville’s run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11.

Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal.

Alex Muyl staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 28th minute.

Kei Kamara scored the lone goal for Montreal (6-4-2) in the 55th minute.

Montreal outshot Nashville 9-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved three shots for Nashville. Sebastian Breza had two saves for Montreal

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

