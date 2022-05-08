Nashville tops Real Salt Lake 2-0 for first win in new park

Placeholder while article actions load

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dave Romney broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 63rd minute, C.J. Sapong scored in stoppage time and Nashville SC notched its first win in its new home with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS play on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Joe Willis saved the only two shots he faced for Nashville (4-3-3), which opened GEODIS Park last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia and has now gone 21 straight games without a home loss.

Nashville and Colorado are both on 21-game unbeaten streaks at home, tied for the seventh longest in MLS history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).

Nashville outshot Real Salt Lake 17-6 with a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved seven of the nine shots he faced for RSL (4-3-4).

