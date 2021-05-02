In the 70th minute, Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman dragged Miami’s (1-1-1) Robbie Robinson to the ground from behind on his straight-on run to the goal.
Referee Rosendo Mendoza motioned to his back pocket giving the impression a red card was forthcoming but instead gave Zimmerman a yellow which was upheld following video review.
Nashville (0-0-3) played its third straight game at home and has 11 of its first 15 at Nissan Stadium.
