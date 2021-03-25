Having all the teams in one location will also centralize testing. The postseason tournaments were postponed until this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both national championship games will be held on May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Wake Forest, North Carolina-Wilmington and UNC Greensboro are among the area campuses that will host games, as well as other sites including Bryan Park in Greensboro and the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.