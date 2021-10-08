Kerem Aktürkoğlu gave Turkey the lead in the sixth minute in the first game for new coach Stefan Kuntz since he was recruited from the Germany Under-21 team. Kristian Thorstvedt leveled for Norway just before halftime. The Netherlands moved two points clear of Norway, with Turkey two points further back. Turkey has won just one of its last seven competitive games, and that was against tiny Gibraltar. Montenegro won at Gibraltar 3-0.