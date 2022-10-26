Netherlands midfielder De Roon injured ahead of World Cup

BERGAMO, Italy — Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon has a muscle injury less than four weeks before the World Cup, his Italian club Atalanta said Wednesday.
The Dutch face Senegal on Nov. 21, the second day of the World Cup in Qatar. Group A also includes the host nation and Ecuador.
The 31-year-old De Roon was in a 39-man preliminary squad named last week by coach Louis van Gaal.
De Roon’s 30 national-team appearances include both Nations League games in September and three of the four European Championship games last year.
