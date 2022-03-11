The last president, Fritz Keller, resigned in May — weeks after he compared Rainer Koch, one of the federation’s vice presidents, to a Nazi-era judge. He was the latest of four presidents to leave office amid scandal in recent years.
Keller’s predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany’s 2006 World Cup bid.
Koch, who had served as the interim leader over recent months, was voted out as vice president on Friday. He lost to Silke Sinning 163-68.
Germany is scheduled to host the European Championship in 2024.
