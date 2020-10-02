Nashville SC is 3-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Daniel Lovitz is second in league action with five cards, all of them yellow. Nashville SC has 19 cards, all of them yellow.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bunbury has four goals and one assist for New England. Gustavo Bou has four goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Dax McCarty has one goal and three assists for Nashville SC so far this season. Daniel Rios has two goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-3-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, four shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), David Accam (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

