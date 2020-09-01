New York City FC finished 18-6-10 overall and 11-1-5 on the road in the 2019 season. New York City FC scored 64 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).
New York City FC: Gedion Zelalem (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha (injured).
