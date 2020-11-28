The Revolution are 10-8-8 in Eastern Conference games. New England is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing 27 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller leads Orlando City SC with 10 goals. Daryl Dike has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.
Teal Bunbury has eight goals and one assist for New England so far this year. Adam Buksa has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
New England: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Dom Dwyer (injured).
New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.