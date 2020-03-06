The Fire finished 10-12-12 overall and 8-2-7 on the road in the 2019 season. Chicago scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 36 assists.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Seth Sinovic (injured), Antonio Delamea Mlinar (injured), Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).
Chicago: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
