New England Revolution (9-9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (11-10-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution meet in an Eastern Conference matchup.

The Red Bulls are 7-7-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York is third in the MLS with 43 goals led by Brian White with eight.

The Revolution are 3-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England is 5-2-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: White leads New York with eight goals. Daniel Royer has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Carles Gil has nine goals and nine assists for New England. Teal Bunbury has five goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

New England: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.9 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Florian Valot (injured).

New England: None listed.

