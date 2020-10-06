The Revolution are 5-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England has given up nine of its 13 goals conceded in the second half of games.

Toronto FC is 7-2-3 in conference play. Toronto FC is 4-1-0 when it scores only one goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury leads New England with four goals. Gustavo Bou has four goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

Alejandro Pozuelo has seven goals and four assists for Toronto FC so far this season. Pablo Piatti has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Matt Polster (injured), Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Alex Buttner (injured).

Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Auro (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

