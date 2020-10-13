The Impact are 4-9-1 against conference opponents. Montreal is 2-6-0 when it scores only one goal.
The Revolution are 6-5-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 17 goals led by Teal Bunbury with five.
The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season. New England won the last meeting 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Saphir Taider leads Montreal with five assists. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.
Bunbury has five goals and one assist for New England. Gustavo Bou has three goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.
New England: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Lassi Lappalainen, Jukka Raitala, Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
New England: Gustavo Bou (injured), Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).
