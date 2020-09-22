The Revolution are 3-4-6 in conference play. New England has six of its 10 goals in the first half of games.

The Impact are 3-6-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 3-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury has four goals and one assist for New England. has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Romell Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal. has five goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 2-3-5, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.3 assists, four shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Montreal: 4-6-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.