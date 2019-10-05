The Revolution are 5-9-7 in conference play. New England is 3-0-3 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez has 26 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Gonzalo Pity Martinez has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Carles Gil has 10 goals and 12 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has seven goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, six shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New England: 2-2-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

New England: Edgar Castillo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

