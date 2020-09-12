The club’s seemingly astute work in the transfer market in recent weeks — left back Jamal Lewis started and impressed against West Ham after his arrival from Norwich — is helping to ease the frustration at Newcastle after the collapse of a Saudi-backed takeover bid.
Wilson joined from Bournemouth, which was relegated last season, and the England striker showed his ability as a goal poacher by reacting to Hendrick’s flick-on from a right wing to get to the ball ahead of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi to poke it over the line from close range.
Hendrick, a hard-working midfielder who arrived from Burnley, clinched victory at an empty Olympic Stadium when he collected a pass into the area and drove a fierce, angled shot into the corner from 15 meters.
___
