Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal watches as Whitecaps’ Florian Jungwirth, right rear, collides with New York City FC’s Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/The Canadian Press via AP)VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thomas Hasal made four saves for his third career MLS shutout in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.Hasal volleyed Thiago Andrade’s volley over the bar in the 89th minute.Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.ArrowRightSean Johnson made one save for defending MLS Cup champion New York City.Both teams are 0-1-1 after opening with shutout losses.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...