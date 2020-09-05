New York City FC is 5-5-0 in Eastern Conference games. New York City FC ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals led by Alexander Ring with two.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist so far for DC United. Erik Sorga has one goal in three games for DC United.
Heber has one goal and one assist for New York City FC. Jesus Medina has two goals in eight games for New York City FC.
SEASON SO FAR: DC United: Averaging one goal, 0.2 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
New York City FC: Averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured).
New York City FC: Gedion Zelalem (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
