New York City FC (1-4-0, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (2-2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host New York City FC in Eastern Conference action.

The Red Bulls finished 14-14-6 overall in the 2019 season while going 9-5-3 at home. New York scored 56 goals a season ago and recorded 36 assists.

New York City FC finished 18-6-10 overall during the 2019 season while going 11-1-5 on the road. New York City FC scored 64 goals a season ago and registered 43 assists.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Mathias Jorgensen (injured).

New York City FC: Gedion Zelalem (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

