The Impact are 5-10-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 4-1-2 when it scores a pair of goals.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ring leads New York City FC with four assists. Anton Tinnerholm has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for New York City FC.
Romell Quioto has five goals and three assists for Montreal so far this year. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.
LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.8 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).
Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.