Toronto FC is 12-3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC has allowed 34 of its 53 goals conceded in the second half of contests.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez has seven goals and 12 assists for New York City FC. Alexandru Mitrita has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

AD

Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with 12 goals. Osorio has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Toronto FC: 5-0-5, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Keaton Parks (injured).

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD