New York City FC, Montreal play to scoreless tie

July 30, 2022 at 9:54 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal’s Alistair Johnston, right, breaks away from New York City FC’s Thiago during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Romell Quioto’s point-blank shot went high in the 55th minute for Montreal in a scoreless tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Montreal is 11-8-3. New York is 12-4-6.

