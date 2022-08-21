New York City FC snaps 3-match skid with 2-0 win over Fire

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez scored goals early in each half and New York City FC snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.

Pereira drilled a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina into the upper right corner of the net from 10 feet outside the box to give NYCFC (13-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. It was Pereira’s fifth goal this season.