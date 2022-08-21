New York City FC snaps 3-match skid with 2-0 win over Fire

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez scored goals early in each half and New York City FC snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.
Santiago Rodríguez notched his third goal of the season, scoring in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 2-0.
Sean Johnson didn’t face a shot on goal in posting a clean sheet as NYCFC won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on July 23. The club had gone 0-3-1 before beating Chicago.
Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire (8-12-7).
