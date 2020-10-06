New York City FC is 8-6-2 in conference play. New York City FC ranks fifth in the MLS with 83 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game.

DC United is 2-7-5 in Eastern Conference games. DC United is 1-0-2 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC with four goals. Anton Tinnerholm has four goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United this season. Ola Kamara has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

DC United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

