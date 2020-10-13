Orlando City SC is 8-1-4 against conference opponents. Orlando City SC ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just 20 goals.
New York City FC is 9-7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York City FC is 2-3-0 when it scores just one goal.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Dike leads Orlando City SC with four goals. Benji Michel has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.
Alexander Ring has three goals and four assists for New York City FC this season. Anton Tinnerholm has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York City FC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 6-0-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
New York City FC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Tesho Akindele (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).
New York City FC: Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).
