The Red Bulls are 6-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 16 goals.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller leads Orlando City SC with four assists. Benji Michel has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.
Daniel Royer has four goals and two assists for New York. Barlow has two goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.6 assists, four shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 3.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).
New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured), Ryan Meara (injured), Sean Davis (injured), Marc Rzatkowski (injured).
