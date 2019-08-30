Colorado Rapids (7-14-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (12-11-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls take on the Colorado Rapids in non-conference action.

The Red Bulls are 8-4-2 at home. New York has 29 of its 47 goals in the second half of games.

The Rapids are 1-8-4 in road games. Colorado is 3-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Royer has nine goals and five assists for New York. Brian White has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Kei Kamara has 11 goals and one assist for Colorado. Diego Rubio has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.7 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Colorado: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, five shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).

Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

