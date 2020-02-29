FC Cincinnati put together a 6-22-6 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 3-11-3 in home matches. FC Cincinnati scored 31 goals a season ago, averaging 0.9 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: None listed.
FC Cincinnati: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.