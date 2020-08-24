The Red Bulls finished 14-14-6 overall during the 2019 season while going 9-5-3 on the road. New York scored 56 goals a season ago and registered 36 assists.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured).
New York: None listed.
