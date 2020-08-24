New York Red Bulls (3-2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (2-1-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 1-0, New York visits Philadelphia.

The Union finished 16-11-7 overall and 10-3-4 at home during the 2019 season. Philadelphia scored 62 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 55.

The Red Bulls finished 14-14-6 overall during the 2019 season while going 9-5-3 on the road. New York scored 56 goals a season ago and registered 36 assists.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured).

New York: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

