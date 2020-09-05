The 43-year-old former defender played in more than 300 professional games, mostly in the Bundesliga. He made 40 appearances for South Africa, highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.
The Red Bulls have a 3-4-2 record this season after losing 1-0 to DC United on Wednesday.
Armas was hired in July 2018 and led the Red Bulls on a 12-3-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters’ Shield. He had a 29-21-11 record overall, reaching the playoffs twice.
