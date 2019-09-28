DC United is 7-5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 7-4-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royer has 11 goals and six assists for New York. Kaku has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

AD

Wayne Rooney has 11 goals and seven assists for DC United. Ola Kamara has three goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

DC United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).

DC United: Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD