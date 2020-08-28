New York Red Bulls (3-3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (2-1-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits New England looking to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss.

The Revolution finished 11-11-12 overall and 8-5-4 at home during the 2019 season. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Red Bulls finished 14-14-6 overall and 9-5-3 on the road in the 2019 season. New York scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 55.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

New York: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

